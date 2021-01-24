Day 2: 18,000 more birds culled at Dera Bassi farm
To prevent the spread of avian influenza, 18,000 more birds were culled at Alpha Poultry Farm in Behra village of Dera Bassi on Saturday.
As many as 53,000 poultry birds are to be culled at two farms in the village: Alpha and Royal. The operations began at Alpha on Friday. So far, 29,200 birds have been culled.
Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said that the district animal husbandry officials had been directed to ensure proper disposal of the carcasses. A force of 125 men and 15 labourers were conducting the operation with two JCBs, three fire guns, 10 foggers and 10 jet suction machines, along with 10,000 kg lime available for ensuing sanitisation. The culling will continue on Sunday as well.
Suspected case in another farm
Meanwhile, another sample forwarded to the Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Jalandhar, by Evergreen Poultry Farm in the same village reported symptoms of bird flu.
The samples have been forwarded to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, for confirmation. This farm had around 50,000 birds.
Surveillance increased
Surveillance in the district has been doubled with special attention being given to areas around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos and poultry farms. Sampling has also been increased district-wide. “As of now, 654 samples have been collected in 12 days,” said Dayalan.
Directions have been given to poultry farmers to strictly follow standard protocols for biosecurity measures. To avoid the spread of misinformation, efforts are afoot to build awareness among people that chicken and other poultry products are safe to consume when cooked at at least 70 degree Fahrenheit temperature; raw poultry products should not be consumed.
