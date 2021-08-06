Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Day after protest, 900 Powercom workers booked for suicide bid
others

Day after protest, 900 Powercom workers booked for suicide bid

Civil lines station house officer Gurpreet Singh Bhindar said the protesters threatened to jump from streetlight poles, if their demands were not met; nine protesters have been named in the FIR
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 10:27 PM IST
Powercom employees have been seeking regularisation of jobs for years. (HT FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY )

Patiala A day after contractual employees of Powercom protested near the residence of Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, district police have booked 900 of them, including nine by name, on Friday. Two of the protesters had climbed atop a streetlight pole, along with a child, over their demand of regularisation of jobs. The child could be brought down only after great difficulty.

Civil lines station house officer (SHO) Gurpreet Singh Bhindar said the protesters threatened to jump from streetlight poles, if their demands were not met. “We have named nine protesters in the FIR, while 900 unidentified persons have also been booked,” he added.

Balihar Singh, state president of Powercom and Transco contractual employees union, claimed, “On Thursday, police resorted to lathi-charge for no reason as we were holding a peaceful march towards the residence of the chief minister.”

“We were protesting along with our families and children. The government had failed to listen our demands, following which two of the protestors climbed atop a street-light, with a child,” he said.

Police have registered a case under Sections 309 (attempt to suicide) and Section 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt to commit extortion), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

Olympian Mirabai Chanu rewards truck drivers who helped her travel for training

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona, people react with meme
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP