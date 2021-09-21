Home / Cities / Others / Day on, body of man fished out of Yamunanagar canal
Vijay alias Vicky Dhawan had drowned in the Yamunanagar canal when the boat, in which he had accompanied a rescue team to search for missing neighbour, had capsized. The neighbour’s body is yet to be fished out. (HT PHOTO)
Vijay alias Vicky Dhawan had drowned in the Yamunanagar canal when the boat, in which he had accompanied a rescue team to search for missing neighbour, had capsized. The neighbour’s body is yet to be fished out. (HT PHOTO)
others

Day on, body of man fished out of Yamunanagar canal

The man had drowned when the boat, in which had accompanied a rescue team that was looking for missing neighbour, had capsized.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 02:42 AM IST

A day after a boat capsized in Western Jamuna Canal at Hamida Head in Yamunanagar camp area, the body of one of the men, who had gone missing, was recovered on Monday. He was identified as Vijay alias Vicky Dhawan, who had accompanied a rescue team that had gone to look for his friend, Satinder Singh, who was feared to have accidentally drowned in the canal while immersing the ashes of his relative. There is still no trace of Satinder or the diver, who had gone missing after the boat capsized.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.