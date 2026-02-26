Daylight horror: Bike-borne youths storm school bus, attack Class 10 boy

MEERUT An incident of violence unfolded on the Hapur-Meerut road near Hajipur village on when four bike-borne assailants intercepted a school bus and assaulted a Class 10 student, leaving him seriously injured and several other children traumatised. The video of the incident, which occurred on Wednesday, went viral on social media, said police. A case was registered at Lohia Nagar police station and efforts were underway to track down the accused. (Pic for representation)

The attackers, riding two motorcycles, forced the school bus to a halt while it was returning from a CBSE examination centre. It was transporting students of BR International School who had appeared for their exam at DAV School, Shastri Nagar, and were heading back home. The assailants boarded the vehicle and targeted the teenager. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as the youths began assaulting the boy in front of his peers, according to the complaint lodged by the victim’s father.

The situation escalated when one of the attackers whipped out a country-made pistol and attempted to shoot the boy. The weapon reportedly misfired, failing to discharge. Following the mechanical failure of the firearm, the assailants allegedly used the butt of the pistol to strike the student repeatedly on the head.

A case was registered at Lohia Nagar police station and efforts were underway to track down the accused. The FIR was registered under BNS sections 191(2), 115(2), 351(2) and 109, said SHO Netrapal Singh.

Officials said the motive behind the attack was still under investigation, though preliminary findings suggested it may be linked to prior enmity among students.