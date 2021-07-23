DDA extends deadline to submit comments on Delhi’s 2041 Master Plan by a month

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the deadline to submit comments on the Master Plan of Delhi-2041 by a month -- till August 23 -- following requests from civil society members.

“The Delhi Development Act mandates a period of 45 days from date of notification for people to submit their suggestions and objections. Now we have extended it by 30 days,” said a senior DDA official.

Resident welfare groups, traders and civil society members in the city have been demanding extension of the deadline to submit their comments since the draft MPD-2041 was put in the public domain in June.

RWAs and civil society members welcomed the move but added that the DDA should also put baseline data and achievements of the MPD-2021 in the public domain.

BS Vohra, president of East Delhi RWA front, said, “We have submitted our suggestions and objections, but we welcome the decision to extend the deadline. We want DDA to put in public domain details of what all provisions of MPD-2021 were actually implemented. People have a right to know if these plans really work or not. These details will only help us in framing our comments.”

Members of the Main Bhi Dilli campaign, a collective that aims to make planning in Delhi “more representative and inclusive”, had earlier flagged the 45-day discussion window as “too short”, especially due to limitations as a result of the pandemic. The collective demanded extending the public consultation period by six months.

Shalaka, the coordinator of the campaign, said, “While we welcome DDA’s decision on our repeated requests for extension of the timeframe, we reiterate that DDA must reach out to citizens and do on-ground consultations with marginalised communities -- people living in informal settlement, people with disabilities, women, transgenders, homeless, etc. This should be a rigorous process for the next 30 days. DDA must also launch a helpline number at every zonal office to address the queries.”

Vishal Ohri, general secretary of GK-II market association, said, “It is a good thing that DDA has extended the date. Irrespective of the objections and suggestions it receives, the DDA should start meeting traders’ bodies and RWAs concerned to improve the ambiguities in the MPD-41, if they are really interested in improving it and making it practical. Otherwise, it is all an eye wash.”