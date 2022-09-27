DDU Gorakhpur university employee dies by suicide

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 27, 2022 01:48 AM IST

The deceased, identified as Vibhuti Prasad, 56, hanged self in a classroom of B.Ed. department in the midnight on Sunday. A suicide note has been recovered from the spot, they said

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

A class four employee of Deendayal Upadhyaya (DDU)Gorakhpur University died by suicide on Sunday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Vibhuti Prasad, 56, hanged self in a classroom of B.Ed. department in the midnight on Sunday. A suicide note has been recovered from the spot, they said.

Reports said that Prasad was a cancer patient and in his suicide note has mentioned about his disease and acute abdominal pain the reason behind taking the extreme step.

Vibhuti was a resident of Shyamdeorva of Maharajganj district. Sources said university administration had cancelled his leave and had deputed him at the three-day seminar on the campus from September 24 to 26.

SP city KK Bishnoi said that primary investigations revealed that Prasad died by suicide.

Vice chancellor professor Rajesh Singh assured all assistance to the members of Prasad’s family.

