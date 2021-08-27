Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Deadline for objections to PMRDA’s draft DP extended till Sept 15

PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 09:34 PM IST
PUNE The Maharashtra government has extended the time limit for filing of suggestions and objections on the draft development plan published by the Pune Metropolitain Region Development Authority (PMRDA), by 15 days. Earlier, the deadline was till September 1. The state will now accept suggestions and objections till September 15.

PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Suhas Diwase confirmed that the state government on Friday allowed an extension of the deadline.

PMRDA published the draft development plan for the PMRDA region and the 23 villages recently merged into the PMC limits.

Citizens demanded more time to study and understand the draft plan, apart from facing issues with being able to download it from the PMRDA website.

BJP leaders Ujwal Keskar and Suhas Joshi made a written request to the state government and the PMRDA asking for an extension of the deadline.

Keskar said, “Considering all these issues, we demanded an extension.”

