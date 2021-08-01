Death by suicide: 17-yr old jumps from high-rise in Nanded City

PUNE: A 17-year-old girl died after falling from a high-rise building in Nanded City on Sunday.

The Class 12 student was a budding equestrian rider and is suspected to have jumped from the higher floors of the building where she lived with her family on the first floor.

A state and national-level horse rider, the girl was a meritorious student at school, according to the family.

The girl was rushed by onlookers and family members to a private hospital, but declared dead on arrival, according to the police.

An accidental death report was recorded at Haveli police station of Pune rural police.