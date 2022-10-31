Death of dengue patient in Prayagraj: HC lawyer files complaint with UP Human Rights Commission

The issue of a 30-year-old dengue patient, who had died allegedly owing to transfusion of poorly-preserved platelets and medical negligence at Global Hospital, has now reached the UP Human Rights Commission, Lucknow.

An Allahabad high court lawyer has filed a complaint with the body on Sunday. The move comes just a day after CMO-Prayagraj permanently cancelled the hospital’s registration over this very incident.

Lawyer Gajendra Singh Yadav, in his complaint to UP Human Rights Commission, has alleged that platelets were being sold at inflated cost of ₹3,000 to ₹10,000 per unit amidst increasing cases of dengue in the district. Taking cognizance of his complaint, the commission has also sent him an acknowledgement dated October 30 confirming registration of his plaint.

Yadav has said in his complaint that the illegal trade of platelets has increased significantly in the district in past few days at a time when Dengue cases were being reported daily.

As part of this illegal trade, the brokers and middlemen were seen roaming near blood banks and staff of many hospitals were conniving with them. Platelets at a cost of ₹3000 to ₹10,000 per unit were being sold to kin of seriously ill patients openly, he has claimed.

The letter pointed out that the illegal trade came to the fore when a dengue patient named Pradeep Pandey died at the Global Hospital in Peepal Gaon area. According to the family members of the victim, the hospital administrator took ₹25,000 for 5 units of platelets and secured platelets from somewhere and transfused them to the patient that led to his death, Gajendra has said in his complaint.

The complainant has requested that cognizance of the incident be taken and it be investigated on priority so that the lives of other patients could be saved and the guilty punished.

“I have received the acknowledgement of the complaint from the UP Human Rights Commission today. I am hopeful that this would lead to a more thorough inquiry into the entire incident and the illegal trade of platelets in the district,” said Gajendra Singh Yadav.

The inquiry committee had concluded that the 30-year-old dengue patient had died due to transfusion of “poorly-preserved platelets” and not owing to fake or contaminated platelets.

The three-member probe committee set up by the Prayagraj district administration had also found negligence in the treatment of the patient at the Global Hospital following which he later died at another hospital. The probe panel had also found that the patient was administered many antibiotics without proper testing during treatment at the Global Hospital which further lowered his platelet count and this also contributed to his death.

