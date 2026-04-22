...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Decision on Thrissur Pooram after cabinet meet: Minister Vasavan

Decision on Thrissur Pooram after cabinet meet: Minister Vasavan

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 02:39 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Thrissur , Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan on Wednesday said that a decision on the future of the Thrissur Pooram will be taken after a cabinet meeting and discussions with stakeholders, in the wake of a blast at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Mundathicode a day earlier that claimed at least 13 lives.

Decision on Thrissur Pooram after cabinet meet: Minister Vasavan

Vasavan told reporters that a meeting involving the Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady Devaswoms, which organise the festival, along with the district administration and officials concerned, will be held on Thursday at 10.30 am, as permitted by the Kerala High Court.

He said that a final decision on how to proceed with the festival in light of the tragedy will be taken during the meeting, after discussions with all stakeholders and consideration of their views.

Paramekkavu Devaswom Secretary G Rajesh said that any decision on whether fireworks should be conducted as in the past will be taken after considering the views of the government and the public, while also safeguarding rituals and consulting all stakeholders.

Regarding the future use of fireworks, Rajesh said that a detailed investigation is necessary to determine whether any banned chemicals were used in manufacturing the crackers before deciding whether to discontinue them.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
thrissur kerala
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Decision on Thrissur Pooram after cabinet meet: Minister Vasavan
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Decision on Thrissur Pooram after cabinet meet: Minister Vasavan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.