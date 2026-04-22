Thrissur , Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan on Wednesday said that a decision on the future of the Thrissur Pooram will be taken after a cabinet meeting and discussions with stakeholders, in the wake of a blast at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Mundathicode a day earlier that claimed at least 13 lives.

Decision on Thrissur Pooram after cabinet meet: Minister Vasavan

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Vasavan told reporters that a meeting involving the Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady Devaswoms, which organise the festival, along with the district administration and officials concerned, will be held on Thursday at 10.30 am, as permitted by the Kerala High Court.

He said that a final decision on how to proceed with the festival in light of the tragedy will be taken during the meeting, after discussions with all stakeholders and consideration of their views.

Paramekkavu Devaswom Secretary G Rajesh said that any decision on whether fireworks should be conducted as in the past will be taken after considering the views of the government and the public, while also safeguarding rituals and consulting all stakeholders.

Regarding the future use of fireworks, Rajesh said that a detailed investigation is necessary to determine whether any banned chemicals were used in manufacturing the crackers before deciding whether to discontinue them.

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{{^usCountry}} "Such a decision cannot be taken based on mere speculation. There needs to be a forensic examination," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Such a decision cannot be taken based on mere speculation. There needs to be a forensic examination," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The famed Thrissur Pooram festivities began on Monday with the customary 'kodiyettam' ritual, marking the start of one of Kerala's most celebrated temple festivals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The famed Thrissur Pooram festivities began on Monday with the customary 'kodiyettam' ritual, marking the start of one of Kerala's most celebrated temple festivals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ritualistic flag hoisting was carried out at all participating temples in and around the town, marking the formal beginning of the annual celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ritualistic flag hoisting was carried out at all participating temples in and around the town, marking the formal beginning of the annual celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This year's festivities will culminate in the main Pooram event on April 26. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This year's festivities will culminate in the main Pooram event on April 26. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The grand finale will feature colourful processions from various temples assembling at Thekkinkad Maidan, located in front of the iconic Vadakkunnathan Temple in the city centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The grand finale will feature colourful processions from various temples assembling at Thekkinkad Maidan, located in front of the iconic Vadakkunnathan Temple in the city centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The celebrations will prominently feature the participation of Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms, known for their traditional rivalry in organising elaborate elephant displays and fireworks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The celebrations will prominently feature the participation of Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms, known for their traditional rivalry in organising elaborate elephant displays and fireworks. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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