Decline in suspected dengue cases due to dip in temp: Health officials

Hospitals in the city are witnessing decline in suspected dengue cases and health officials attributed the reason to drop in temperature and widespread anti-dengue surveillance. The district has reported 273 positive dengue cases so far that were confirmed after ELISA test (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay test).

District malaria officer Angad Singh said that number of cases had dropped from two digits to single digit and further fall in cases is expected in coming days with dip in temperature.

Chief medical officer Dr Ashutosh Dubey said that during the starting of November, 200 to 250 patients with symptoms of dengue were reaching the OPD of the district hospital and BRD medical College but now the figure has come down to 50.

Sudden increase of patients with symptoms of dengue had put district and health officials on their toes and TB hospital in city was converted into dedicated hospital for dengue.

In last week of November, suspected dengue cases started declining and as per official report, only 4 confirmed dengue patients were reported in past four days. However, seven dengue patients were readmitted at district hospital on Wednesday.

Dr Rajesh Kumar of district hospital said that the platelet count of these patients was below fifty thousand therefore they were advised to be admitted. He said these patients were discharge from hospital after treatment but carelessness on their part was the reason behind their readmission.

This year, city witnessed four times the number of dengue patients in comparison to last year, but officials said excess rain, waterlogging and flood had caused widespread of mosquito-borne diseases.