Decommissioned IAF copters attract crowd at Mansa’s scrap workshop

The three flying machines, without engines or other sophisticated gadgets, were brought to the city on Monday from Sarsawa air force station in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district
By HT Correspondent, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 01:30 AM IST
Visitors throng the scrap dealer workshop to catch a glimpse of the helicopters in Manda on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Three decommissioned helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have turned a scrap dealer’s workshop into a major attraction in Mansa city.

These flying machines, without engines or other sophisticated gadgets, were brought to the city on Monday from Sarsawa air force station in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district.

Since then, scrap workshop ‘Mithu Kabaria’ has become a hotspot with Mansa residents and adjoining villages making a beeline to catch a glimpse of these disused choppers.

Undeterred by the scorching weather of south Punjab, residents sit in the cockpit to click selfies and make videos. Some share their experience by posting live videos on their Facebook handles.

Mansa resident Rakesh Kumar said he came with his family for the maiden experience of aircraft. “People are very excited as a backward town like Mansa has never seen anything like this,” he said.

Dealer Mithu Ram Arora gladly obliges and lets the visitors rejoice the helicopters.

“I am happy that people, who were stressed due to one-and-a-half years of Covid-19 restrictions, have got something to stay entertained in their town,” said Arora, who has been dealing in scrap since 1988.

Arora paid about 42 lakh, including GST, to the air force authorities for the structures of six choppers.

“I have already sold three helicopters to different parties. One was purchased by someone from the Mumbai film industry, while a Ludhiana-based entrepreneur bought two. One of these choppers has been kept at Morni hill resort in Panchkula district while the other may be used at a hospitality property in Ludhiana,” said Arora.

His son Dimple Arora said the family plans to keep one chopper after refabrication at the workshop while the remaining two would be sold off.

Aroras had made an online bid early this year but Covid-19 restrictions delayed the deal with the air force authorities.

