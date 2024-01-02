Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday praised chief minister Yogi Adityanath and said under him Uttar Pradesh was in safe hands. Defence minister hails CM Yogi Adityanath, says U.P. secure under his rule (HT photo)

“A saint is the chief minister of U.P. The rule of Yogi Adityanath ji has brought about a sense of security, prosperity and pride in minds of masses in the U.P. That is why there is this belief that U.P.’s growth cannot be stopped by anyone till Yogi ji is serving the state,” he added.

Rajnath said this at a event held at Vatsalya Gram ashram in Vrindavan to mark sadhvi Ritambhara’s 60th birthday celebrations. He also inaugurated a ‘Sainik School’ at Vatsalya Gram.

“I am fortunate to have blessings of saints on first day of the New Year. Saints of our nation consider the world as one family,” he said while praising Sadhvi Ritambhara’s role during the Ram Mandir agitation.

“Everyone knows about the contribution of Sadhvi Ritambhara during the agitation for a Ram Temple which is now a reality. Now, sadhvi is focused on social work. It is indeed commendable to carry out so much work for welfare of others at a time when people find it difficult to take out time for others,” he said. “It is her devotion for social cause and nation building which has entitled for the ‘kripa’ (blessings) of Radha Rani in Braj area,” he said.