Delay in exam results leaves hospitals with shortage of interns; pressure on residents docs increases

PUNE With Covid cases on the rise, hospital staff is likely to be under immense pressure in the coming weeks.

Their workload may further increase as fourth year MBBS students will not join the hospitals as interns until May.

Most examinations have been postponed due to Covid, including the final examination for fourth year MBBS students. The exam is usually conducted in December, followed by the results in February. Internships for students start in March.

This year, the examination was postponed till March 8. Fourth year MBBS students can join as interns only after the results are declared. That process will take another two months, which will put a strain on hospital staff in government, as well as private hospitals.

Sohel Inamdar, president of the Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI) at BJ General Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, said there are 3,000 interns across Maharashtra, in government and private hospitals.

“The examination of final year students was postponed due to Covid-1. Till May, there will be no new interns. In government colleges there are 2,500 interns in Maharashtra and there are 1,500 interns in private colleges. Every year by the end of February, internships for most students end. There are fewer interns right now. Till April end, there will be a stress on the medical system as there will be fewer interns to carry out the work and assist resident doctors,” said Inamdar.

Dr Vijay Yadav, president, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (Mard) at BJ General Medical College and zonal secretary for Mard Maharashtra, said that at present there are no regular interns.

“Due to this, the resident doctors are over worked. One of my colleagues handles the Covid-19 ward at Sassoon General Hospital and has 54 patients there. Each patient requires checking of oxygen level and other details every three hours. This was mostly done by the interns. Due to their absence she is overworked and overloaded. This is the picture when there is a absence of interns, as they play a crucial role in taking samples and other works, which aid the functions of the residents,” said Yadav.

He added that many other departments as well are understaffed as the interns will join late.

“This has put a burden on many residents. Many of them are seeking psychiatric help as they are overburdened and overworked,” added Yadav.