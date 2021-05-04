Delay in getting oxygen bed led to Palghar journo’s death: Kin

A 34-year-old journalist working with a Marathi newspaper died due to Covid-19 at Palghar district on Monday morning. His brother claimed that he died due to a delay in getting a bed.

The journalist, Raju Salvi, had tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago and was admitted to a Covid Care centre in Mokhada.

However, after his condition worsened, the doctors advised his relatives to admit Salvi to a hospital where an oxygen bed would be available. His brother Ravindra, also a journalist, looked for an oxygen bed in Jawhar-Mokhada area but was unable to find one.

Ravindra claimed he was looking for an oxygen bed since Friday but found one only on Monday morning.

“On Monday morning, a bed was available in a Dahanu hospital and Raju was being taken there in an ambulance. However, he died during the transit when the vehicle crossed the Jawhar city limits,” said Ravindra.

Raju is survived by his wife and three children.

