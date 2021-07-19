Delhi: 4 hurt, 2 critically injured in after truck overturns on van in Wazirabad

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi:
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Six people, including a one-year-old boy, were injured after a container truck overturned and fell on the van they were travelling in at north Delhi’s Wazirabad on early Monday morning. Two of the six people sustained critical injuries in the accident, said police.

A senior police officer said the accident took place when the van was coming from Dwarka and going towards Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh via Ring Road. The passengers inside the van were Amrinder Singh (33), his wife Anita (28) and their one-year-old son, his sister-in-law Kavita (35), and Prabhu Kumar (25), a neighbour. One Pranjul Kumar (21) was driving the van, said police.

As the van neared the CNG pump on the Ring Road at Wazirabad, a container truck coming from behind overturned and fell on it. All the six occupants were trapped inside the van. Passersby and locals rescued four of them while the driver and Prabhat remained trapped inside the van, said police.

“A crane was used to lift the container truck and the van. The rescue team cut the van’s roof with a gas cutter and rescued the two men. They were critically injured. All six were admitted to a nearby hospital. They are undergoing treatment,” said the officer adding that the truck driver fled the spot after the accident.

The truck had overturned in such a way that it blocked a major portion of the road and affected movement of vehicles. However, the accident didn’t compound traffic as it happened during the non-peak hours in the morning.

“Whether the morning rain led to the mishap or the driver dozed off can be ascertained only when we nab and interrogate the driver of the container truck. A case has been registered and both the vehicles impounded,” said the officer.

