Delhi Assembly asks Punjab Police to submit documents in video row by Jan 28

New Delhi/Jalandhar The Delhi Assembly’s winter session that concluded earlier this month. (HT PHOTO)

A day after the Punjab Police responded to a notice issued by the Delhi Legislative Assembly over forensic analysis and public circulation of a video from the recently concluded winter session, the Delhi Assembly on Friday asked the Punjab Police to provide copies of the original complaint, the FIR, reports from social media experts and the technical cell by January 28.

In a communique to Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, seeking further records and reports from the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate, the Delhi Assembly noted that the information and documents requested through a notice on January 10 were still awaited. It also asked the Punjab forensic science laboratory (FSL) to submit pending forensic records by January 28.

“The (Delhi Assembly) Secretariat noted that despite the earlier deadline, the required information and complete records have not yet been received. In view of this, the direction has been reiterated through the reminder to ensure that all relevant material is placed on record and examined in a timely manner as part of the ongoing proceedings,” an official from Delhi said.

The Assembly Secretariat said that forensic records were essential to establish facts clearly and maintain institutional transparency. The matter continues to be under active consideration, and the authorities concerned have been requested to extend full cooperation.

In a previous submission, the Punjab DGP’s office and the Jalandhar Police justified the registration of the FIR, asserting that forensic analysis confirmed the video was manipulated. They maintained that the term “guru” was inserted into the footage to inflame religious sentiments in Punjab.

Punjab Police argued that legislative privilege was not breached because the edited clips were circulated outside the House on social media platforms and were not published under the authority of the Delhi Assembly.

The row began following leader of Opposition Atishi’s speech in the Delhi assembly earlier this month while seeking a debate on pollution. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that her remarks were allegedly disrespectful of “gurus”. Following this, an FIR was registered by the Jalandhar Police on January 7, based on a complaint by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Iqbal Singh Bagga, who alleged that the edited video was maliciously circulated by political leaders.