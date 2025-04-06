Delhi cop, three aides held for extorting two from Haryana

New Delhi The officer said that a case of kidnapping for murder or ransom and robbery was registered under sections 140 and 309 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (Representative photo)

A 26-year-old Delhi Police constable and three of his associates were arrested for allegedly abducting two Haryana-based businessmen from Keshopur Mandi in Khyala in his car, threatening to falsely implicate them in a drug peddling case and extorting them of ₹96,000 before dropping them at an isolated place in Pitampura on Wednesday, officers aware of the case said on Saturday.

An inquiry is under process and the constable may be dismissed, senior police officers said.

The main accused was identified as constable Ashish, who was posted in the central district. Two of the three associates, Kamal, 40, and Vijay, 42, are autorickshaw drivers and the third, Nishant, 31, is a taxi driver, police said, identifying the accused only by their first names.

The three drivers said they used to ferry passengers from Karnal bypass and help them get accommodation in hotels and guest houses. “In the present case, Vijay had helped the two men from Haryana’s Sirsa district get a hotel in Paschim Vihar and learnt from them that they were in Delhi to buy a used car. Vijay shared that information with Kamal, who, in turn, told constable Ashish about it. The three along with Nishant planned to rob the businessmen and executed the crime the same evening,” a senior police officer, who asked not to be named, said.

The officer said that a case of kidnapping for murder or ransom and robbery was registered under sections 140 and 309 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Khyala police station on the complaint of one of the victims, Aarjoo Manchanda,28.

Manchanda, who works as a food delivery agent told the police that he had come to Delhi from Sirsa with his friend, Sagar, who runs a medical store.