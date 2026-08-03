Delhi disaster mgmt officers get 100% remuneration hike, first since 2009

New Delhi: The Delhi government has approved a 100% hike for project officers (POs), district project officers (DPOs), and project coordinators (PCs) under the Delhi State Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), according to a statement issued by the CM’s office on Sunday.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decision was long overdue, as the officials had not received a single revision in their remuneration since 2009. (Representative photo)

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decision was long overdue, as the officials had not received a single revision in their remuneration since 2009, and that it delivers justice to those who have served as the backbone of Delhi’s disaster management system.

The positions were created in 2009 with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Since then, the monthly remuneration of the POs and DPOs remained fixed at ₹25,000, while PCs continued to receive ₹20,000. The posts were never linked to any regular government pay structure or equivalent pay category and, as a result, did not receive periodic pay revisions or Dearness Allowance (DA).

“After taking all these factors into account, the approved remuneration structure provides for an increase of up to 100% for these personnel,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} While discharging critical statutory responsibilities under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, these officials work on preparing district-level disaster management plans, conducting scientific risk assessments, assessing vulnerabilities in sensitive areas, formulating mitigation strategies, coordinating among departments, and managing emergency operation centres (EOCs) during disasters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While discharging critical statutory responsibilities under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, these officials work on preparing district-level disaster management plans, conducting scientific risk assessments, assessing vulnerabilities in sensitive areas, formulating mitigation strategies, coordinating among departments, and managing emergency operation centres (EOCs) during disasters. {{/usCountry}}

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They also coordinate with the NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, and the health department, besides organising training programmes, conducting mock drills, and building the capacity of stakeholders.

Gupta said remuneration for these posts had remained significantly lower than that offered for similar positions in states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, where officials with the same ranks receive around ₹45,000 to ₹50,000 or more. Similar contractual positions in other Delhi government departments are also paid substantially better.

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The government will also consider welfare measures in the future, including performance-based annual increments, medical coverage for employees and their families, and more opportunities for training, workshops and capacity building.