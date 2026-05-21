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Delhi govt approves 473 crore project to upgrade 90,000 streetlights with smart LEDs

Delhi's EFC approved a ₹473 crore project to upgrade 90,000 streetlights to smart LEDs, enhancing safety and energy efficiency on 1,400km of roads.

Published on: May 21, 2026 05:14 am IST
By Paras Singh
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New Delhi: Delhi government’s expenditure finance committee (EFC) on Wednesday approved the project for upgradation of 90,000 streetlights into smart LED lights under a 473 crore project, paving the way for the overhaul of the streetlight network along the arterial roads of the Capital.

The project will be implemented in phases on 1400km of roads maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD). (HT Archive)

The decision was taken during a hybrid meeting of the EFC, chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta. The project will be implemented in phases on 1400km of roads maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Gupta said the existing system had several shortcomings. “Since there was no real-time monitoring mechanism, faulty streetlights were often identified only after complaints were received. In many areas, dark spots remained unattended for long periods, affecting road visibility and safety, particularly women’s safety. It also suffered from uneven lighting and high power consumption,” she said, adding that the new smart LED system would address these issues comprehensively.

Gupta said the project would also deliver substantial long-term financial savings. “Once the smart LED system is fully operational, the government expects annual electricity savings of nearly 25 crore. Over a five-year period, the reduction in power expenditure is expected to be significant compared to the current arrangement.”

During the meeting, PWD minister Parvesh Verma suggested that the project should be given a special name, considering its importance, with the chief Minister agreeing to the proposal, the CMO said in a statement. A name has not yet been announced.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Delhi govt approves 473 crore project to upgrade 90,000 streetlights with smart LEDs
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Delhi govt approves 473 crore project to upgrade 90,000 streetlights with smart LEDs
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