Delhi govt bans soaps and detergents that pollute the Yamuna

New Delhi: Delhi government on Monday banned the sale, storage and marketing of soaps and detergents that do not conform to the latest BIS standards to curb pollution in the river Yamuna.

In an order, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said civic and government agencies having control over markets, storage and marketing facilities of soaps and detergents will be tasked with ensuring that the order is thoroughly followed. The enforcement teams have also been asked to submit monthly action taken reports.

“...Agencies shall ensure compliance of directions through strict vigil and surprise checks on such establishments...Non compliance will attract penal action under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act,” the DPCC order read.

In January, the National Green Tribunal accepted recommendations of a two-member expert panel that suggested that the Delhi government issue orders “prohibiting sale, storage and transportation and marketing of detergents that do not conform to the revised BIS standards”.

The NGT had also directed to launch awareness campaigns about the harmful effect of using substandard soaps and detergents. “All the authorities concerned, including local bodies, civil supplies department and district administrations having control over shops and other establishments dealing with sale, storage, transportation and marketing facilities for soaps and detergents in Delhi should ensure the compliance of directions through strict vigil and surprise checks,” the DPCC said in the order.

“Indiscriminate use of soaps and detergents not conforming to BIS standards has been identified as one of the contributors to the deteriorating water quality of River Yamuna. There is probability of use of non-permissible chemical substances in the manufacture of soaps and detergents not conforming to BIS standards, which may cause harm to aquatic life, river water quality, animals as well as human beings dependent on river water,” the order read.