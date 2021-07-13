Delhi govt registers 200k more construction workers, sets 1 million target by next year

New Delhi: The Delhi Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board registered at least 200,000 new workers and labourers in the last six months and has set a target of 1 million registrations by next year, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

“Due to all these crucial reforms, the number of registered construction workers has increased from about 100,000 in December to over 300,000 today (Monday). Delhi government has set a target to register all the 1 million construction workers in Delhi by next year,” he said.

However, with the government facing difficulties in disbursing one-timefinancial assistance of ₹5,000 to the registered workers due to insufficient bank details, the city administration has begun a special camp -- between July 12 and 17 -- to correct the bank details of construction workers. The camp will be held at labour offices in Ashok Vihar, Jhilmil Colony and Pushp Vihar.

“The Delhi government is fully committed to the betterment of our labourers. The goal of organising these camps is to update the data of all the construction workers so that the assistance provided by the state reaches all the construction workers in time,” said Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s labour minister.

Though there is no official survey to estimate the number of construction workers and labourers, the Delhi government estimates there are at least 1.5 million of the floating population in the Capital.

Till June 23, the Delhi government had already disbursed ₹5,000 each to 217,039 construction workers as Covid relief disbursement this year. In addition, the government last month announced an additional relief of ₹10,000 to a few workers who are found to have been worst hit by the pandemic induced lockdown.

Meanwhile, the board has begun an online verification system for construction workers. “Now workers do not need to go to the labour office to get their registration done, the entire process is online. Online verification of workers will also be done through live photo capturing and online payment. This will make sure that workers will not have to leave their work and stand in long lines at offices. They will be able to register themselves at any time according to their convenience,” said a government spokesperson.

“With these new reforms, workers can now make all their claims online on the e-district portal. Claims such as education, pension, maternity benefits, marriage, death etc., can be filed online and within two weeks, they will also be available through doorstep delivery. A 24×7 helpline -- 011-41236600 -- has also been started by the Delhi government where construction workers. Within 48 hours, their problems will be redressed,” he said.