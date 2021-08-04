Delhi govt to identify mohalla clinics for Ayush treatment

New Delhi: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that the government will soon identify a few mohalla clinics in the city to also provide ayurveda, unani and homeopathy treatments, and issued directions for waiver on fees paid for waste disposal by Ayush clinics.

Jain further said that the Indian system of medicines (ISM) can play a “crucial role” in recovery from health issues that usually follow Covid-19 infection.

“Health Minister Satyendar Jain met the delegation of Ayush doctors, today, to address their demands. Ayush is a specialised stream of practice in ayurvedic, unani and homeopathic ways of treatment which is also referred to as the Indian system of medicine. The ISM delegation raised several issues. The most important issues were regarding the subsidy for electricity in their clinics, the introduction of Ayush in mohalla clinics, and relief from ₹890 fees levied on biomedical waste collection.from Ayush clinics. The doctors submitted that the Ayush clinics were small and didn’t produce biomedical waste. Thus, the fee should be waived off or reduced. Jain immediately responded to this submission and gave directions to the designated departments to put this into effect,” said Jain’s office in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Jain further said, “Mohalla clinics should be selected around Delhi to accommodate and introduce Ayush treatment which will serve the dual purpose of providing welfare to the Ayush doctors as well as people.”

He soon issued direction to the health department to identify few mohalla clinics for Ayush treatments, the government said.

Jain also emphasised the importance of Ayush in the overall health infrastructure of Delhi, especially during the Covid times.

“Ayush will play a crucial role in the post-Covid-19 recovery of patients through its natural ways of boosting immunity and giving treatment with minimum use of medicines. The ISM delegation also proposed the setting-up of a ‘State advisory committee for Ayush’ to which Health Minister Satyendar Jain responded by saying that it will be taken into consideration. The Delhi government is devoted towards the promotion and betterment of Ayush and will do everything in its capacity for ensuring the well-being and welfare of the people as well as the ISM doctors,” the statement added.