Delhi govt to start evening buses for tourists to PM Museum, War Memorial

Tourism minister Kapil Mishra on Friday said the Delhi government is going to start AC electric bus services to ferry tourists from Pradhan Mantri Sanghrahalya to the National War Memorial on an evening tour. He said more such bus services are being planned for other tourist places in the Capital. The National War Memorial. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

“We have planned to start evening tours by AC electric buses from the Prime Minister Museum to the National War Memorial. We will hire new nine-metre electric buses from the Delhi Transport Corporation for the purpose. The service is going to start soon,” Mishra told HT.

The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya at Teen Murti Bhavan is a tribute to all Prime Ministers of India. The museum was inaugurated in 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The National War Memorial at India Gate is a memorial to the valour and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in service to the nation. It was inaugurated in 2019 by Modi.

Mishra said the details of other tourist places which will be covered under this service are being worked out and will be finalised soon. The minister said the buses will have a coloured design to make them stand out.

An official in the minister’s office said that according to the fare plans discussed so far, the bus ride will cost ₹500 for adults and ₹300 for children aged between six and 12. There will be a tourist guide on-board who will inform visitors about the significance of these places. Fares are likely to be finalised soon, officials said.

While presenting the 2025-26 budget, chief minister Rekha Gupta had announced that her government would develop a new tourist circuit to cover the National War Memorial, Kartavya Path and the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya.