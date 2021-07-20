Delhi: IGNCA event to celebrate Chandrashekhar Azad’s legacy

New Delhi: Ahead of Independence Day, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) is planning an exhibition to celebrate the legacy of freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad from July 23.

“We will be marking freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad’s birthday with an exhibition that will be inaugurated on July 23. Going by the name of Azad ki Shaurya Gatha, the exhibition will be the first big show since we relocated to the new location,” said Achal Pandya, head of IGNCA’s conservation and cultural archives unit.

IGNCA member-secretary Sachidanand Joshi said that activities and exhibitions will be thrown open to the public next month. “We will also start storytelling sessions to make people aware of relatively lesser-known freedom fighters. Ordinary people who played a crucial role during the freedom struggle need to be taken to the masses,” said Joshi.

Earlier this month, IGNCA relocated to Janpath Hotel, which will be their temporary home for at least two years as the Central Vista redevelopment project takes shape. The permanent campus is expected to come up at Jamnagar House.

Joshi said that the premises will be thrown open to the public next month. “Even during the lockdown, we did not stop our activities. Starting from next month, we will allow visitors in compliance with Covid-19 protocols,” he said.

Joshi also said that the IGNCA will continue to hold online activities alongside physical events, adding that there were also plans to adopt a hybrid model for holding events in line with the Covid protocols.

“In the future, we are also thinking of doing activities involving children. We want to invite school children from both private and government schools for storytelling sessions once schools reopen. While some children can be present in person, the session can be live streamed for the remote audience as well,” said Joshi.