Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Delhi: Man goes berserk, shoots in air; rescued
others

Delhi: Man goes berserk, shoots in air; rescued

New Delhi: A Delhi police team from Shahbad Dairy police station in outer Delhi managed to save the life of a 38-year-old man who was firing in the air from the balcony of his house
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 12:03 AM IST
HT Image

New Delhi: A Delhi police team from Shahbad Dairy police station in outer Delhi managed to save the life of a 38-year-old man who was firing in the air from the balcony of his house. The man, police said, appeared to be mentally unstable and was threatening to shoot at everyone and at himself.

Police said he had also locked his wife and daughter in one room;then tried to hang himself; broke windowpanes with his hands and then came out on the balcony with a gun.

DCP(Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh tweeted a video of the man with a gun on his hand standing on the balcony of his house.

“Exhibiting brilliant professional skills prompt action by staff of police station Shahbad Dairy helped to save the life of a man and others. On receiving information police reached the spot immediately. A team indulged the man who had a gun and was firing in air, in talks, while the other team via roof reached inside the apartment and saved him from taking drastic step. Man was medically counselled and after registering a case investigation is in progress,” Ranjan said.

Police said the man is a builder, who claimed he was depressed over business losses. Police said he had illegal gun that has been . “We sent him to IHBAS for examination. The doctors examined him and said that he does not need any treatment. He has been arrested and a case has been registered. He fired in the air but no one was hurt. We are probing the source of the weapon,” an investigating officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat interrupts baseball game at Yankee stadium. Watch hilarious clip

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle

Dad catches daughter stealing snacks. Her reaction is absolutely hilarious
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP