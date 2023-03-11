Delhi man in Dera Bassi to deliver 1 kg heroin nabbed

In a major breakthrough, the Mohali police have recovered 1 kg heroin from a drug peddler involved in an international drug racket operating from Delhi.

Dera Bassi assistant superintendent of police Darpan Ahluwalia giving details about the arrest. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Dera Bassi assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia said the accused, identified as Satish Kumar, 45, was a resident of Majnu Ka Tila Colony in Delhi.

He was nabbed from a naka in Jawaharpur, Dera Bassi, on Friday, following a tip-off that he was in town to deliver a large heroin contraband to a local supplier.

Through interrogation, police discovered that the accused had procured the contraband from drug traffickers operating from Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area, while his client in Dera Bassi was a supplier working for a tricity-based network of drug cartels. Efforts were on to arrest the supplier, the ASP said.

Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon, SHO, Dera Bassi police station, said the accused had arrived in Dera Bassi on a public bus to avoid suspicion. He got off the bus with a bag in his hands and panicked on spotting cops approaching him. His belongings were checked in the presence of a gazetted officer that led to the recovery of the heroin.

Turned to crime for wife’s treatment

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he drove an auto-rickshaw in Delhi, where he lived with his wife and two daughters. He said his wife had recently suffered a paralysis attack and he had started delivering drug consignments to arrange money for her treatment.

Police said Kumar was paid ₹50,000 per delivery. But, as this time the consignment was bigger, he was offered nearly ₹1 lakh for the job.