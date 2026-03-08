Delhi must compete with all global capitals: LG-designate

Former Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who will take charge as Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (LG) in the coming days, on Saturday said he would focus on development and ensure that the national capital competes with major cities across the world. The assertion came two days after Sandhu was appointed as the Delhi LG following a major gubernatorial reshuffle by President Droupadi Murmu. (HT)

“Delhi is our capital, and we have to compete with all the capitals of the world. We have to move ahead, taking everyone along. The focus is and should be on development,” Sandhu said.

The assertion came two days after Sandhu was appointed as the Delhi LG following a major gubernatorial reshuffle by President Droupadi Murmu. Earlier in the day, Sandhu offered prayers at the Gurudwara Moti Bagh Sahib in Moti Bagh and at Uttara Swami Malai Mandir in Vasant Vihar.

Asked about his message to the people of Delhi, Sandhu said citizens must actively participate in the city’s development. “My message is that development requires the involvement of all. We should move forward together towards progress and development,” he said.

Sandhu said he had lived near Moti Bagh and had regularly visited the gurdwara. “I used to live in this area when I was studying at JNU, and later stayed in Chanakyapuri at a Ministry of External Affairs staffer’s apartment. I used to come here often and offer prayers,” he said.

On Friday, Sandhu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for entrusting him with the responsibility of serving as Delhi’s LG. In a post on X, Sandhu said he was committed to serving the people of the national capital with dedication and humility.

A former Indian Ambassador to the United States, Sandhu, replaces Vinai Kumar Saxena, who has been appointed LG of Ladakh. Sandhu had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Punjab.