Delhi pharmacies directed to stop advertising ‘exaggerated' discounts on medicines

The Delhi government’s Drugs Control Department (DCD) has directed pharmacies across the Capital to stop displaying or advertising “unrealistic and exaggerated” discounts on medicines, saying claims of discounts as high as 80% raise concerns about the genuineness and source of the drugs being sold.

The advisory comes amid the growing presence of pharmacy chains offering discounts of 20% to 80% on medicines. (Unsplash/Representational)

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In an advisory issued on August 17, accessed by HT, the department directed all licensed pharmacies and medical stores to refrain from displaying or publicising “unrealistic, exaggerated, false, misleading or vague claims regarding discounts or prices of medicines”.

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The advisory comes amid the growing presence of pharmacy chains offering discounts of 20% to 80% on medicines. Officials, who asked not to be identified, said the department is examining whether such advertisements could influence consumers’ purchasing decisions without providing clear and verifiable information about the actual prices being offered.

Questions on sourcing and authenticity

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{{^usCountry}} “Unrealistic and exaggerated discount claims on pharmaceutical products, i.e. even below the purchase price from their actual manufacturers/authorised distributors, further raise concerns regarding the genuineness of source of procurement,” the advisory said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Unrealistic and exaggerated discount claims on pharmaceutical products, i.e. even below the purchase price from their actual manufacturers/authorised distributors, further raise concerns regarding the genuineness of source of procurement,” the advisory said. {{/usCountry}}

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A DCD official said selling medicines below their maximum retail price (MRP) is not prohibited, but advertisements carrying vague or exaggerated discount claims are under scrutiny.

“There have been concerns raised on the sourcing of medicines when some pharmacies are selling medicines on exaggerated discounts of 70% to 80%. As this could be a health concern for patients, we have taken this step,” the official said.

Kerala high court's precedent

The advisory cites a June 19 judgment of the Kerala High Court in Pharmadude Pharmacy Vannappuram vs State of Kerala and connected cases. The court upheld regulatory action against misleading or vague discount boards, even as it recognised that genuine sales of medicines below MRP are not prohibited.

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Citing the judgment, DCD said several pharmacies in Delhi have been displaying promotional boards and banners carrying claims such as “up to 60%/70%/80% discount”.

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“Medicines are not ordinary consumer goods. They are essential healthcare products directly connected with the health and well-being of patients. Therefore, their procurement, sale or distribution, require a higher degree of responsibility, transparency and ethical conduct,” the advisory said.

Pharmacies in the city have been directed to ensure that discounts offered are genuine, transparent and verifiable through sale bills and purchase records. The department also said medicines should be procured only from genuine drug licence holders, distributors and wholesalers.