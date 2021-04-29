Delhi Police bust fake Remdesivir manufacturing unit in Kotdwar

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Thursday busted an industrial unit that was manufacturing fake remdesivir injections in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar.

Delhi Police Commissioner, SN Shrivastava, shared information about the raid on Twitter. He said the suspects have revealed that they sold nearly 2,000 fake remdesivir injections to people who were desperately looking for them.

“Delhi Police working on useful information arrested 5 culprits in a prolonged investigation & unearthed a ‘pharmaceutical’ unit at Kothdwar, Uttarakhand manufacturing large quantities of fake Remdevisir injections (COVIPRI) sold at price over Rs. 25000/-” Shrivastava tweeted.

The commissioner said that each injection was being sold for as much as ₹25,000.

Shrivastava said that apart from 196 such fake injections, the police also seized packing machines and 3,000 empty vials in which the fake medicines were intended to be packed.

He said that five suspects were arrested following a “prolonged” investigation.