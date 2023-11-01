Delhi Police constable (exe) recruitment-2023: 32 lakh aspirants in race for 7,547 posts

More than 32 lakh candidates from across the country have applied to the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the constable (executive) male and female recruitment in Delhi Police.

The SSC had invited online applications for filling up 7,547 posts from September 1 to October 4 for the Constable (Executive) Male and Female Examination-2023.

In its response to an RTI application filed by aspirants, a copy of which is with HT, the SSC has revealed that a total of 32,43,083 candidates in the age group of 18 to 25 have applied for this recruitment. On average, 430 people are in the fray for each post on offer.

In the reply, the SSC said that the maximum - 13,33,330 applicants - are of other backward castes (OBC) category while 8,043,31 candidates are from Scheduled Castes (SC) and 5,39,365 candidates are from unreserved or general category. Likewise, a total of 3,46,076 candidates from Scheduled Tribes (ST) category and 2,19,981 candidates from Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category too have filled the form to appear in the recruitment exam, the SSC reply says.

Out of the total 7,547 posts that are on offer, 2,491 posts are for women candidates only.

The computer-based first phase examination of Constable (Executive) Male and Female recruitment-2023 is slated to be held between November 14 and December 5, 2023.

SSC has accepted applications for constable recruitment in Delhi Police after a gap of three years. In 2020, 28,96,045 candidates had applied for 5,846 posts advertised. This time, with the increase in the number of vacancies, the number of applicants has also increased by more than 3 lakh.

The final results will be declared by the SSC based on the performance of candidates in the computer-based examination subject to their qualifying the PE&MT (Physical Endurance and Measurement Test) and other conditions stipulated in the notice of the examination.

Out of the total 7,547 posts on offer, a maximum 4,555 are unreserved while 810 are reserved for EWS candidates, 429 for OBC, 1301 for SC and 452 for ST candidates.

