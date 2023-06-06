Wrestlers’ protest: Delhi Police questions Brij Bhushan Singh’s associates in Lucknow, Gonda

LUCKNOW A team from the Delhi Police unit quizzed as many as 15 associates and employees of Brij Bhushan Saran Singh, the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), at his residences in Lucknow and Gonda on Monday and Tuesday, said sources privy to the development on Tuesday.

Brij Bhushan Saran Singh. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former WFI chief, who is also the BJP MP from Gonda’s Kaiserganj constituency, is under fire over allegations of sexual misconduct. A source requesting anonymity said that the Delhi Police team comprising five members first visited Singh’s Laxmanpuri residence in Lucknow on Monday afternoon and thereafter, left for his Gonda residence in Vishnoharpur village in Mankapur block.

The source added that the police team questioned at least three of his employees in Lucknow while 12 of his associates and employees -- including his driver, domestic help and security guard, and gardener -- were quizzed in Gonda. The police team also checked their IDs and noted their addresses while recording the statements. “They were all asked about Singh’s working style, behaviour, and character. The team even stayed for several hours and visited different places in his village on Tuesday,” the person further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While talking to the local media outlets in Gonda, Singh confirmed that the Delhi Police unit has already questioned him twice for 5-6 hours each at his Delhi residence. He added that the police team visited Gonda to record statements of his associates and employees.

The investigation is in connection with the two cases filed against him. He has been accused of sexually exploiting seven women wrestlers, including a minor. Several noted wrestlers like Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat had been staging a protest against him. On Monday, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik resumed their duties at the Indian Railways after a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON