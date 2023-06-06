‘Crazy’: Mahua Moitra reacts to wrestler Bajrang Punia's claim after meeting Amit Shah

Moitra's reaction comes apparently after ace wrestler Bajrang Punia, in an interview to NDTV, claimed that the protesters were asked by the government to not talk about their late-night meeting on Saturday with Shah.

'Told Not To Talk About It': Wrestler Bajrang Punia On Amit Shah Meet. Wrestlers overcame fear & shame & talked about how BJP MP touched their breasts & buttocks in FIR. So why can’t they talk about a mere meeting with Home Minister? What kind of intimidation is this? Crazy," the TMC's firebrand MP tweeted.

Punia, who along with Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat is leading the protest against Brij Bhushan demanding his arrest for allegedly sexually harassing seven female wrestlers, has said the grapplers have no "setting" with Union home minister and their protest will continue.

Punia told the news channel that they were told by the government not to reveal to anyone about their meeting with Shah, but they themselves leaked it to the media.

Punia said the home minister told the wrestlers that the investigation was underway. The grappler reiterated that the protest has not died down and will continue.

'Wrestlers not satisfied with govt response'

Punia said the athletes are not satisfied with the response of the government, which is not agreeing to their demands. He asked Shah why Brij Bhushan was not arrested and was shielded and asserted that the wrestlers will not back down on assurances of action.

On Saturday, the protesting wrestlers had met the home minister days after threatening to immerse their medals into Ganga in Haridwar. The meeting had lasted till midnight as the grapplers pressed for the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party MP.

Delhi Police visits WFI chief's UP home

The Delhi Police has recorded statements of associates of the WFI chief and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda as part of investigations into sexual harassment allegations against him.

They also said the girl whose statement was the basis of a case being registered against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164.

The officials said police are collecting evidence in connection with the case filed against the BJP MP, and will submit a report in court accordingly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON