Delhi records zero Covid-19 fatality, eleventh time since onset of 2nd wave; 57 cases

No Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the Capital on Friday even as 57 fresh cases, at a positivity rate of 0.08%, were reported by the health department.

This is the eleventh time since the second wave of the pandemic that the national capital has seen zero deaths in a day.

On July 18, 24 and 29 and August 2, 4, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 16, no deaths due to Covid-19 was recorded in the Capital, according to official data.

Before this, Delhi recorded zero deaths on March 2 this year, when the number of infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

Thursday saw 25 fresh cases of Covid-19, the lowest since April 15 last year, and two deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent.

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a “war-footing” to combat it.

A total of 73,718 tests, including 51,028 RT-PCR tests and 22,690 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin issued on Friday.

The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 1,437,274. Over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the virus so far.

The number of active cases increased to 459 on Friday from 448 a day before, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation dropped to 135 on Friday from 140 a day before. The number of containment zones, however, increased to 237 from 234 on Thursday, the bulletin said.