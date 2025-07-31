Delhi: Search on to find boy who fell into Vasant Kunj drain

A massive rescue operation was launched in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area on Thursday afternoon after a minor boy reportedly fell into an open drain managed by the municipal corporation, police said, adding that the operation was underway at the time of report going to print. Police said that preliminary inquiries revealed that a group of children in the locality saw the boy fall into the uncovered chamber of the drain. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident was reported to the police at 1.24pm, when a caller said that a child slipped and fell into a drain near a temple in Rajokri village.

“A team from the police station, along with beat officers, reached the site, where residents had already gathered,” deputy commissioner of police (South West) Amit Goel said.

Rainwater had filled the spot, but the drain was not overflowing, as photographs of the spot showed.

Police said that preliminary inquiries revealed that a group of children in the locality saw the boy fall into the uncovered chamber of the drain. While the identity and age of the child are yet to be officially confirmed, police and emergency services launched an operation to rescue the child.

“A JCB machine was deployed to remove sewage and clear it, and a fire tender along with four personnel from the Delhi Fire Service arrived at the scene to assist with the rescue efforts. Divers are also working. The drain is being dug up,” the DCP said.

Police, however, said that no missing persons’ complaint was lodged and no parent has approached them about a missing child.

An officer investigating the case said that CCTV footage of the spot shows a group of children playing, but it was not clear if anyone fell in.