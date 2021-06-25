Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: Speeding car hits 2 traffic cops in West Hari Nagar, one critically injured

Two traffic police personnel were injured after an allegedly speeding car hit them and dragged one of them for nearly two kilometers on its bonnet in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar on Tuesday afternoon
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi:
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 12:13 AM IST
The injured policemen were identified as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Vishram, and head constable Vinod. Both of them were admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital and are undergoing treatment. Police said that though the ASI is out of danger, his condition is still serious.

According to deputy commissioner of police (west) Urvija Goel, ASI Vishram, head constable Vinod and constable Anoop were regulating traffic at Mangal Pandey Road near Mayapuri traffic signal on Tuesday afternoon. Around 4.30pm, they spotted a Volkswagen car with tinted (blacksheet) glasses coming towards them. The car was nearly 50 metres away when the policemen signalled the driver to stop, said police.

“Initially, the driver slowed down the car but as the vehicle was approaching the policemen, he suddenly pressed the accelerator. The car hit Vishram with such force that he flung into the air and fell on the road, sustaining grievous injuries to his head, right hand and hip,” said a traffic police officer, who did not want to be named.

According to the officer, Vinod was standing behind Vishram. Due to the unexpected and sudden increase in the car’s speed, he did not get time to move away and jumped over the car’s bonnet to avoid getting hurt.

“Instead of stopping the car, the driver sped his vehicle and dragged Vinod on the bonnet for nearly two kilometres. Vinod lost his grip and fell down from the bonnet near Hari Nagar bus depot. He injured his hands and left leg. The car driver fled the spot on his vehicle,” said the officer.

Police said that constable Anoop, with the help of the public, rushed both Vishram and Vinod to DDU hospital. Later, a case was registered based on their complaint.

The police have identified the culprit and are yet to arrest him. The owner of the car has been identified with the help of CCTV cameras installed on the routes that the vehicle took before and after the mishap, said police on Thursday.

“We have registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC. Efforts are on to arrest the car driver,” said Goel.

