Delhi Traffic Police installs 92 digital signboards to provide real-time alerts

Traffic Police have installed more than 90 variable message signboards (VMS) across Delhi to provide motorists with real-time updates and warnings about traffic jams, closed routes, road maintenance works, and pothole-related closures, an officer said on Wednesday. Live alerts seen on Lodhi Road on Monday. (Hindustan Times)

Of the 92 VMS installed, at least 50 have become operational and are displaying alerts, the officer said.

Apart from real-time traffic updates, the digital signboards also raise awareness of road safety and traffic rules and display data on road crashes and traffic violation-related prosecutions, the officers said.

Messages displayed at VMS include “traffic is slow due to congestion ahead”, “tunnel/road/flyover is closed”, “road is closed due to maintenance”, “please keep valid PUCC (pollution under control certificate)”, “switch off engine on red light”, said additional commissioner of police (traffic) Vijayanta Arya Goyal.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) SK Singh said personnel deployed at the public interface unit (PIU) examine current traffic situation data collected through various channels, including updates from traffic officials, calls and messages received in the traffic control room, and social media posts.

“Accordingly, the operators at the PIU select or program targeted messages that are instantly transmitted via fibre-optic networks to the digital display boards on the roadways,” Singh added.

Currently, traffic police personnel manually feed messages onto the VMS from the PIU located in the traffic control room at the traffic police headquarters in Todapura near Inderpuri in west Delhi, said special commissioner of police (traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal.

“VMS is part of our advanced technology-driven traffic management plan. Under the intelligence traffic management system, which will be rolled out soon, all such digital signboards will be integrated with the traffic signals and cameras installed on the city’s roads. A library of traffic management messages will be in the database. Through artificial intelligence, the system will access traffic conditions on roads, pick up suitable messages and display them on the concerned signboards according to the situation,” he added.

The officer said the technology upgrade is underway, following which the VMS will also display traffic re-routing messages, suggesting alternate routes and detours to distribute traffic evenly and avoid overloaded roadways. The signboards will also alert drivers about extreme weather warnings such as dense fog, heavy rain, waterlogging, and fallen trees.

Officials said they are also planning to expand the network of digital signboards in the coming months.