Delhi woman recovers from Covid after 35 days on ventilator support

‘Dilli wali Meenu’ - became a common name in the Covid ward of a Kurukshetra private hospital as every doctor and staff in the ward got familiar with her after she spent 35 days on ventilator support, fighting Covid-19
By Neeraj Mohan, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Meenu Chauhan, 40, of Kurukshetra who is married in Delhi, had tested positive for Covid on April 3. (HT Photo)

‘Dilli wali Meenu’ - became a common name in the Covid ward of a Kurukshetra private hospital as every doctor and staff in the ward got familiar with her after she spent 35 days on ventilator support, fighting Covid-19.

Meenu Chauhan, 40, of Kurukshetra who is married in Delhi, had tested positive for Covid on April 3. During her fight with the virus, her oxygen level had once dropped to 70. Meenu is principal of a private school in Delhi.

Her husband Rohit Chauhan, on April 1, she had come to Kurukshetra to take her daughter back from her parents’ home. She developed Covid symptoms and was then tested positive.

She was taken to a private hospital in Kurukshetra but her condition started to deteriorate and she was put on oxygen support. Few days later, she could not recover and the infection spread to both her lungs.

When she was unable to breath normally, doctors shifted her to the intensive care unit and put her on ventilator on April 8.

“It was a critical time. I was tense when doctors shifted me to the ICU. I felt like I may not recover or get to see my family again,” says Meenu, recalling her long battle with Covid in the ICU.

“But the doctors and staff gave me the strength to fight the virus and I started recovering,” she added.

Dr Anurag Kaushal, who treated her, said “Luck is playing a crucial role behind recovery of many patients who survived despite being in critical condition.”

He said Meenu is inspiring other patients to fight Covid.

She has now been discharged from the hospital but will still stay in Kurukshetra for some time as she is still too weak to travel.

