Delhi: 18-yr-old woman, mother stabbed for rejecting marriage proposal; 1 held

New Delhi: An 18-year-old woman and her mother were stabbed allegedly by a 38-year-old family friend at their house in Dwarka’s Chhawla area after the former rejected his marriage proposal
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 12:04 AM IST
New Delhi: An 18-year-old woman and her mother were stabbed allegedly by a 38-year-old family friend at their house in Dwarka’s Chhawla area after the former rejected his marriage proposal. Police said the incident happened on Sunday, adding that the two women are critical and are undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Police said they received a PCR call at 8.37pm on Independence Day, stating that a man, identified by his first name Ramu, had attacked two women living in the neighbourhood, after which a team rushed to the spot.

Police identified the victims as Laali (40), who was living in Kanganheri village and worked as a labourer, and her daughter Ruby (18).

According to Laali’s statement, Ramu was a friend of her late husband and visited their home often.

She claimed Ramu came to their house on Sunday and allegedly proposed marriage to her daughter, which left the family shocked. When Ruby refused, Ramu allegedly pulled out a sharp edged weapon, stabbed her and threatened to kill her if she did not comply. When her mother tried to intervene, he allegedly stabbed her too.

Police said the two women were taken to the hospital by the time they reached the spot.

Ramu, who sustained minor injuries, was taken to Safdarjung hospital from where he was arrested after his discharge.

Police said that a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been registered at the Chhawla police station and investigation in the matter is ongoing.

