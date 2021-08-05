Delhi: 3 nabbed for road rage after video of victim being beaten goes viral

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested three men over an incident of road rage, in which a man was allegedly hit with a brick multiple times in Central Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar, after a video of the assault went viral on social media.

The video, which police said was recorded by a local on Monday night, was shared by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan who also commented about the worsening law and order situation in the national capital.

According to police, they received information about an incident in which some men had allegedly assaulted a man named Naushad Ali in Ranjeet Nagar at around 10.30pm on Monday.

Ali’s wife, Gulnaj, who spoke to reporters outside the police station on Wednesday, said they were taking their daughter to a local doctor when the suspects fought with her husband for reportedly parking the scooter “on the middle of the road”. “They attacked my husband with bricks, which is seen in the video clearly. They also hit me and my daughter, who was unwell. She had fever so we had come to the clinic to get medicines for her,” she said.

Police said that the fight started after the three men removed Naushad’s scooter from the road to make way for their Maruti Ertiga car. “Naushad scolded them for touching his scooter. In the process of taking their car ahead, it hit the scooter and a fight broke out. This is a case of road rage,” said an investigating officer.

Police identified the suspects as Nikhil (only first name) and Atul Maan, who work as cab drivers, and Mehar Singh, who works in the admin department of a school in Dwarka.

“Ali was being treated at the hospital and he was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday morning. Efforts were made to record his statement, but he did not cooperate. We registered the FIR on the basis of the DD (daily diary) entry and arrested the suspects,” said Jasmeet Singh, deputy commissioner of police (central).

The officer said Naushad is yet to record his statement as he told police on Wednesday afternoon that he was not fit to do so.