Delhi’s Defence Colony hit by water contamination

New Delhi Residents said that they took steps to deal with the issue on an individual level, but to no avail, with intervention required from authorities. (Representative photo)

After Gulmohar Park and Hauz Khas, water contamination has now hit Defence Colony, with residents alleging muddy and foul-smelling water being supplied through the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) network. The worst impacted are blocks C and D, which comprise around 50-60 households, they said.

Residents said the issue has been persisting for the past three days, forcing them to purchase water for all their needs. They alleged that complaints to the DJB have so far fallen on deaf ears.

Major(retd) Ranjit Singh, the president of the Defence Colony residents’ welfare association, said, “The situation has only grown worse with many houses now getting black water, which is clearly mixed with sewage, during supply hours. We are afraid that it may lead to a public health crisis.”

A spokesperson for the DJB said that agency officials are in touch with the RWA and have collected details about the contamination. “We will check the water supply at all these addresses during the morning supply hours on Saturday and take corrective action accordingly,” the spokesperson said.

Another official aware of the matter, requesting anonymity, said that Delhi reeled under severe shortage over the past month and that the shortfall resulted in low pressure in pipelines, causing a rise in incidents of sewage mixing with drinking water lines.

“When the water pressure goes low in the supply network, the contamination increased from leakage points... the supply lines are very old, with such leakage points. As long as high pressure is maintained, the chances of contamination remain low but with low water availability and low pressure, the contamination increases. Moreover, use of pressure pumps by houses sucks the contaminated water. Less water in system translates to more contamination,” the official said.

Residents said that they took steps to deal with the issue on an individual level, but to no avail, with intervention required from authorities.

Sixty-seven-year-old Preeti Reddy, a resident, said that if the issue continues to persist, they will be forced to rely on tankers. “The water smells foul. Some of my neighbours are facing an even worse situation, as their water contains bubbles. We have managed so far by boiling the drinking water, but if the issue persists, we will have to rely totally on tankers,” said Reddy.

Eighty-six-year-old Pami Madhok, another affected resident, said that without a solution to the contaminated water supply, she is filtering the water and then boiling it. “I am a heart patient and also suffer from thyroid and blood pressure issues. Taking my medication with this contaminated water makes me feel as though it may lead to further health complications,” she said.

RWA president Singh said that the pipelines in the locality were at least six decades old and were in need of urgent replacement. “We have been facing sewage overflow complaints and lines are certainty in need for replacement,” he said.

Delhi’s water supply network spans 16,4634km, carrying treated water from nine treatment plants. Over 5,500km of pipelines are more than 30 years old, with another 3000km between 20 and 30 years old. Ageing pipelines increase risks of leakage, negative pressure and cross-contamination where sewer lines run parallel. Old lines are prone to leakages and contamination.