Delhi: Wife among six held for murdering 24-year-old, dumping body in drain

New Delhi: Delhi police on Saturday arrested six people, including a 22-year-old woman, her mother and her male friend, for allegedly murdering her husband and stuffing his body in a suitcase before dumping it in a drain in Neb Sarai.

The semi-decomposed body was found by police on August 10, police said, adding that they were initially unable to identify the victim, Naveen, but zeroed in on his identity after finding his name tattooed on the forearm. Police said the woman, Muskan, filed a missing persons complaint on August 12 to allegedly point the suspicion away from her.

Police said she was separated from Naveen for the last seven months and lived with her mother, Meenu, and two-year-old child.

According to police, Naveen visited Muskan in an inebriate state on August 7 and got into an argument after finding her with her boyfriend, Jamal. As the argument heated up, Jamal’s friends intervened and in the subsequent altercation, one of them stabbed Naveen while the others held his arms and legs.

DCP (south east) RP Meena said that six people were arrested, including the driver of the auto which was used to dump the body.