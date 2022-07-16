Delimitation notification: Prayagraj city now has 100 municipal wards
Sangam city will now have 28 new municipal wards within the city limits. Following the notification on delimitation of wards issued on Wednesday on the orders of principal secretary, urban development Amrit Abhijat, the Prayagraj urban limits would now have a total of 100 wards.
The 28 new wards have been created in urban areas of Naini, Jhunsi, Phaphamau and Jhalwa, including 10 new wards created in Jhunsi and Naini areas which earlier had just five wards.
After the new delimitation, eight old wards of the city have also ceased to exist. The localities of the wards that have ceased to exist have been merged with the adjoining wards. Along with this, the names of many wards have also been changed, informed municipal officials.
The wards, whose names ceased to exist as per the new delimitation include Bahadurganj which houses the home of union cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and mayor Abhilasha Gupta Nandi. Likewise, the Prayag Ghat ward, which was created before the civic elections in 2017, also has ceased to exist following the delimitation.
Apart from these, the existence of Dariyabad, Himmatganj, Muthiganj, and Khalasi Line would also no longer exist. Colonies of other wards have been merged with neighbouring wards. Minor changes have also been made in the boundary of Karelabagh Part II ward. Now this ward will be known as Shams Nagar. There were two wards by the name of Omprakash Sabhasad Nagar. One of these wards has now been named Rajruppur. Mirganj ward has been named as Chowk Gangadas, they added.
An official of the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation associated with the delimitation process said that in the new changes, the boundaries of more than 50 wards have been changed. According to the official, eight wards have been increased in the new part of the city and the old wards with less population have been abolished.
-
Apparel park in Lucknow in 1000 acres: MSME minister
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has approved a plan for a mega textile park in 1000 acres in Malihabad area in the state capital. The project will come up under the PM Mitra scheme of the centre for which the Modi government will give financial assistance of Rs 1000 crore. MSME minister in the state government, Rakesh Sachan presented achievements of his ministry during 100 days of the government. Around two lakh people will get jobs.
-
NIRF ranking 2022: IIT-Ropar, IISER among 7 Punjab institutes in top 100
The Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar; Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Mohali; and Chandigarh University, Mohali, are ranked among the top 50 institutions in the annual National Institute Ranking Framework, 2022. A total of 7,254 higher educational institutes participated this year, while last year there were 6,272. In the region, the IIT, Ropar, stood at 35 in the overall ranking of institutes.
-
School bus mishap: Class-1 girl student killed in Hoshiarpur
A seven-year-old girl was killed while over a dozen other students had a narrow escape when their school bus overturned near Seena village in Chabbewal on Friday. The bus belonging to Delhi International Public School, Jian village, was on its way to drop the students when the driver lost control over it while trying to overtake another vehicle, said police. The victim has been identified as a student of Class 1, Jasnoor Kaur.
-
Road connectivity, construction of bridges our focus areas: Prasada
Uttar Pradesh minister for Public Works Department Jitin Prasada said the department was working towards ensuring complete transparency and use of technology to reduce time taken to process files with focus on public needs. Widening of national highways, beautification, connecting rural population with roads and construction of bridges remains our focus areas in the coming years, said Prasada while addressing the media at the Lok Bhavan.
-
‘Becoming institution of local relevance, global recognition’
Retaining No. 1 rank in the 'Overall' category for the fourth consecutive year, Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has cemented its position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) – India Rankings 2022, the results for which were announced on Friday. Secondly, since our research has been transitioning, we have started addressing local problems. Thirdly, we are good at outreach. We have performed under multiple parameters, including entrepreneurship, innovation, research grants, citations, scholarship and social relevance.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics