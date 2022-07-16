Delimitation notification: Prayagraj city now has 100 municipal wards

Sangam city will now have 28 new municipal wards within the city limits. Following the notification on delimitation of wards issued on Wednesday on the orders of principal secretary, urban development Amrit Abhijat, the Prayagraj urban limits would now have a total of 100 wards.

The 28 new wards have been created in urban areas of Naini, Jhunsi, Phaphamau and Jhalwa, including 10 new wards created in Jhunsi and Naini areas which earlier had just five wards.

After the new delimitation, eight old wards of the city have also ceased to exist. The localities of the wards that have ceased to exist have been merged with the adjoining wards. Along with this, the names of many wards have also been changed, informed municipal officials.

The wards, whose names ceased to exist as per the new delimitation include Bahadurganj which houses the home of union cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and mayor Abhilasha Gupta Nandi. Likewise, the Prayag Ghat ward, which was created before the civic elections in 2017, also has ceased to exist following the delimitation.

Apart from these, the existence of Dariyabad, Himmatganj, Muthiganj, and Khalasi Line would also no longer exist. Colonies of other wards have been merged with neighbouring wards. Minor changes have also been made in the boundary of Karelabagh Part II ward. Now this ward will be known as Shams Nagar. There were two wards by the name of Omprakash Sabhasad Nagar. One of these wards has now been named Rajruppur. Mirganj ward has been named as Chowk Gangadas, they added.

An official of the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation associated with the delimitation process said that in the new changes, the boundaries of more than 50 wards have been changed. According to the official, eight wards have been increased in the new part of the city and the old wards with less population have been abolished.