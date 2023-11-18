Delisle Bridge’s second carriageway in Lower Parel set to open in 3-4 days

Mumbai: Following the unofficial “inauguration” by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday night, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed on Friday that the second carriageway of Delisle Bridge in Lower Parel is slated to open in three to four days.

Civic chief and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal has directed the BMC’s bridges department to expedite the process. Once operational, this crucial section of the bridge will facilitate smooth traffic flow in both directions, providing citizens with easier access to South Mumbai.

The ongoing efforts include adding finishing touches such as streetlights, painting, lane marking, and signal system installation. Ulhas Mahale, deputy municipal commissioner, stated that after the completion of these tasks, the bridge is expected to open for traffic within the next 3 to 4 days.

Delisle Bridge, situated in the railway area on NM Joshi Marg, saw the completion of the work on both up and down girders in August. Subsequent tasks included mastic, ramp construction, concretisation, and streetlight installation.

Closed in July 2018 due to safety concerns highlighted in an IIT-B report, the bridge’s deadline was extended thrice. On June 1, one arm connecting Ganpatrao Kadam Marg with NM Joshi Marg was opened for traffic, and on September 17, BMC unveiled a portion of the second arm linking Lower Parel with Currey Road.