Home / Cities / Others / Demolish all illegal structures having no legal issue: Lucknow Development Authority VC to officials
Demolish all illegal structures having no legal issue: Lucknow Development Authority VC to officials

Vice chairman (VC) of Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), Akshay Tripathi, sought a detailed list of illegal constructions from all engineers and instructed officials to inspect such buildings regularly
Lucknow Development Authority VC directed officials to expedite all such cases that are pending for more than a year. (HT file photo)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 10:05 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Lucknow: Vice chairman (VC) of Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) Akshay Tripathi on Monday instructed officials to demolish all such illegal structures against whom demolition orders have been issued and no legal issue is pending against them.

Presiding over a meeting, Tripathi reviewed the drive being carried out by LDA officials for sealing of illegal constructions across the city. Tripathi instructed officials to demolish all such illegal structures against those demolition orders had been issued and no legal issue was pending against them.

During the meeting, the LDA vice chairman issued a warning-notice to an engineer of zone -5 who was not able to provide information about illegal structures in his areas. The development authority has divided the city into seven zones and each zone has an officer in-charge to take action against illegal constructions.

Tripathi has also sought a detailed list of illegal constructions from all engineers. On the issue of sealed buildings, Tripathi instructed officials to inspect such buildings regularly to make sure no construction work was going on in these establishments.

While reviewing legal cases related to illegal constructions, Tripathi directed officials to expedite all such cases that were pending for more than a year. LDA secretary Pawan Gangwar and other officials were present in the meeting.

