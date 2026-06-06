Ahmedabad, The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Saturday began razing 37 houses illegally built on government land near Asaram Ashram in the city's Motera area, with heavy police deployment to maintain law and order during the operation.

Demolition of 37 houses built on govt land underway amid heavy security in Ahmedabad

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According to Zone-2 Deputy Commissioner of Police Bharat Rathod, four AMC teams are carrying out the demolition with support from as many police teams comprising four inspectors, eight sub-inspectors and 125 personnel.

Officials said residents had been informed about the action in advance. While occupants of 12 houses had already vacated their homes, others were given time to shift their belongings before the demolition commenced.

Rathod said meetings were held with the residents around 15 days ago, during which AMC officials discussed the proposed action and offered facilities.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Riddhesh Raval said the houses illegally built on government land were given notice a year ago.

"We had given a notice to some of the houses built on government land a year ago. The government has also offered 10,000 per month rent to each family while the new house for them is under construction," said Raval.

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{{^usCountry}} A brief protest was reported during the drive, leading to the detention of two persons. Police said the situation was quickly brought under control, and the demolition continued peacefully. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A brief protest was reported during the drive, leading to the detention of two persons. Police said the situation was quickly brought under control, and the demolition continued peacefully. {{/usCountry}}

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Several residents expressed concern over their displacement and appealed to the authorities for alternative accommodation.

"We have nowhere to go after losing our homes. We request the administration to provide us with support and a place to stay," said Sapnaben, a resident of the area.

Another resident said the demolition had disrupted her daughter's preparations for the upcoming police constable examination scheduled on June 14.

"My daughter is preparing for the police constable written examination, but after the demolition of our house, she has no place to study," she said.

The demolition drive continued under police supervision as civic authorities proceeded with the removal of the structures, said officials.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.