Dengue rising in Varanasi: Dist admn sets up helpline, issues telemedicine numbers

The district administration has launched a helpline to combat increasing dengue cases in the city. The decision was taken after the district witnessed an alarming rise in dengue cases. Varanasi has reported around 230 dengue cases.

“The district administration is making spontaneous efforts to curb dengue cases. We have also constituted a helpline—0542-2720005. Other than this, the health department has also issued helpline numbers 8700481231 and 7460850285 to assist dengue patients,” said S Rajlingam, district magistrate, Varanasi.

The helpline numbers will be controlled by Kashi Integrated Covid and Command Centre (KICCC). Other than this, the DM also issued a tele-medicine number—0542-2368029 and 9450533348 to assist dengue patients over the phone.

“A dedicated team of doctors will be deputed round the clock who would assist dengue patients or patients having dengue-like symptoms over the phone,” the DM said.

Dr Sandeep Chowdhary, chief medical officer (CMO), said that the doctors are on their toes to assist dengue patients. “We have made special arrangements at district hospitals and also at the community and primary health centres,” said Chaudhary. He said that people should get themselves tested at once if they show dengue-like symptoms.

Besides, he said measures are being taken to combat dengue in the rural pockets as well. “We have directed Asha workers, ANMs and others to create awareness among the masses and to make the rural folk aware of vector-borne diseases.