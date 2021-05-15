Deoghar admn starts bike ambulance service for Covid patients

In a first, the Deoghar district administration on Saturday launched five bike ambulances to provide timely and accessible service to Covid-19 patients in rural areas.

Flagging off the service, deputy commissioner (DC) Manjunath Bhajantri said, “The bike ambulance will not only provide primary health service to people but will also save time on congested lanes and roads where general ambulances get stuck.”

Officials concerned have been directed to ensure masks, sanitizers, and PPE kits to riders of bike ambulances, the DC said.

Deoghar recorded 1,396 active cases after discovering 81 new cases till Friday night.

In a first, the Deoghar district administration on Saturday launched five bike ambulances to provide timely and accessible service to Covid-19 patients in rural areas. Flagging off the service, deputy commissioner (DC) Manjunath Bhajantri said, “The bike ambulance will not only provide primary health service to people but will also save time on congested lanes and roads where general ambulances get stuck.” Officials concerned have been directed to ensure masks, sanitizers, and PPE kits to riders of bike ambulances, the DC said. Deoghar recorded 1,396 active cases after discovering 81 new cases till Friday night.