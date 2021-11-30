Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Deoria youth arrested for posting misleading photo, information about UP TET

Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow A 25-year-old youth was arrested in Deoria district on Sunday night, for allegedly sharing a fake photo of UP Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) aspirants sleeping on a railway platform on his social media account, said police officials on Monday.

The youth was booked under relevant sections of the IT Act for sharing misinformation and offensive post on social media platform to defame the state government, they said.

Confirming the arrest, a Deoria police official said that the accused was identified as Prince Yadav, a resident of Baghi village under Maeel police station limits of the district. An FIR was lodged against him after the cyber cell alerted local cops about the misleading post shared by the accused from his Facebook account, the official said.

https://twitter.com/UPPViralCheck/status/1464965066877374477

He said that the accused posted the photograph stating it as the scene at a railway platform where several examinees were sleeping in open in cold night to appear in the UPTET examination next morning, but the exam was cancelled due to the paper leak. The post read that the examinees had to suffer a lot due to mismanagement.

“When crosschecked, the photograph was found to be of some other state and it had nothing to do with UPTET. The accused was tracked down through his social media account. He was arrested from his house and further legal proceeding was initiated,” the official said.

The cyber cell of the state police was regularly keeping a vigil on social media platforms and taking action against such users posting false and misleading information, he emphasised.

