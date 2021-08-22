Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Deputy jailor attacked inside Etawah jail compound; escapes unhurt

Though the exact cause of the attack on deputy jailor was unclear yet but police suspect the role of some criminal who may have been lodged in the Etawah jail earlier
By HT Correspondent, Kanpur
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 01:05 AM IST
Four police teams have been formed to crack the case. (Pic for representation only)

Unidentified men fired several shots at the deputy jailor of Etawah district jail early on Saturday morning when he was going for an inspection of the prison, police said.

The deputy jailor SH Jafri, who lives on the prison compound, managed to escape unhurt but was followed by the gunmen who also fired several rounds at his residence, they said.

This is not the first time that Jafri was attacked. In 2019, a similar attack was mounted on Jafri when two masked men fired at him. However, no one has been arrested in that case so far.

According to police, Jafri was heading towards the jail for the morning inspection at 3.30 am. Just about 100 metres away from the jail gate he noticed three to four men walking towards the prison.

“When he asked them about their purpose on the jail premises they started firing at him. He somehow saved himself and rushed back to his house and bolted it from inside. The gunmen even tried to forcefully enter the house but when they failed they fired several shots at the door,” SSP Etawah Dr Brajesh Kumar Singh said.

He said though the exact cause of the attack was unclear yet but police suspect the role of some criminal who may have been lodged in the jail earlier.

When contacted, jail superintendent Raj Kishore Singh said senior police officers have been informed about the attack and they have started a probe.

The SSP said four teams led by CO City Rajesh Vashistha have been formed to crack the case at the earliest.

